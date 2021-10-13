QS Investors LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 200.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

GS stock opened at $386.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.