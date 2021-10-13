QS Investors LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 152,832 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

