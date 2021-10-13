QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 263,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

JLL stock opened at $255.04 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.39 and a 1-year high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

