QS Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

