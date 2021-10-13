QS Investors LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

