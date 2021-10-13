Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.