Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $43.65

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.65, but opened at $42.57. Quanterix shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock worth $836,540 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.