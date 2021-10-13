Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $126.38 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

