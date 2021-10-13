Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

