Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 15,744 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average is $221.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.96.

