Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,622,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,047,000 after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

