Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,048 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

