Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.64 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

