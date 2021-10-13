Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2,837.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $435.09 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $301.44 and a 52 week high of $478.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

