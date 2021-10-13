Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157,565 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

