Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Short Interest Update

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GMBT stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

