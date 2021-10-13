QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

QUIK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

