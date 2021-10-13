Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

