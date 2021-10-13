Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $3,504.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

