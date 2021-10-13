Raymond James Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$73.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.75.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

