Raymond James Boosts West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to C$175.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE WFG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 3,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.