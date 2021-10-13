Raymond James Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$10.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

K traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.46. 3,367,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.