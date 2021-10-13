Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$34.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

TSE:ABX traded up C$0.76 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,323. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.23.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

