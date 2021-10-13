Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

