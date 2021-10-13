Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
