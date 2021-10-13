Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.03.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

