Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2021 – Postal Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

10/7/2021 – Postal Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

10/1/2021 – Postal Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Postal Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

9/16/2021 – Postal Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

9/15/2021 – Postal Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $257.04 million, a P/E ratio of 268.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Postal Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.