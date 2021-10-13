Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $20.03. 40,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

