Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RXRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 13th

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 13th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have commented on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

RXRX stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

