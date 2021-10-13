Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,833 shares of company stock worth $6,392,299 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Redfin by 23.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

