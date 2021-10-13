Ren (REN) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $959.46 million and approximately $80.33 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00220062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00095724 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars.

