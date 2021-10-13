Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

