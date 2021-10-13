Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

