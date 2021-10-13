Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

