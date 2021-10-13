Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

10/8/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

8/24/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merck’s drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving sales. Keytruda sales are gaining from continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications. Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. Sales of Merck’s physician-administered drugs and vaccines are recovering from the impact of the pandemic. It boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should help drive long-term growth. The separation into two companies should enable Merck to achieve higher profits than the combined company. However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Merck’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Shares of MRK opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

Get Merck & Co Inc alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.