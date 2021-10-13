Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/30/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company's technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. "

9/29/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/2/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Nitto Denko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Nitto Denko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163. Nitto Denko Co. has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

