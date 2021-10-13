Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

