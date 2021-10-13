Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$86.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.55. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

