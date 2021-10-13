REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.52 Million

Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce sales of $581.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.03 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

REVG opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

