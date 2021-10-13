Reviewing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 7.18% 12.09% 10.39% Similarweb N/A N/A N/A

64.3% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 19.58 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -428.42 Similarweb $93.49 million 15.12 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinterest and Similarweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 13 0 2.50 Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $76.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.44%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.83%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Similarweb.

Summary

Pinterest beats Similarweb on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

