Reviewing Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Targa Resources alerts:

This table compares Targa Resources and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 2.60% 5.31% 1.94% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Targa Resources pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Targa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Targa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Targa Resources and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $8.26 billion 1.49 -$1.55 billion $1.05 51.21 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.28 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Targa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Targa Resources and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 1 15 1 3.00 DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67

Targa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $46.41, suggesting a potential downside of 13.69%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given DT Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Summary

Targa Resources beats DT Midstream on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities; and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value added services such as storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.