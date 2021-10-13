Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 23,360 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $19,640,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $17,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,871,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,365,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

