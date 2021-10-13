RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.65. RF Industries shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 22,196 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

