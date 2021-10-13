RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years.
OPP opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
