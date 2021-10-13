RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

OPP opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.