Robinhood Markets, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robinhood Markets in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinhood Markets stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

