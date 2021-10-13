Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $41.78

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $40.90. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 20,510 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

