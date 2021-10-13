Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00118308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,943.61 or 0.99770182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.45 or 0.06236491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.