Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.62. 35,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

