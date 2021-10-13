Rune Price Reaches $219.56 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $27,282.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $219.56 or 0.00389234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00124010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00077588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.79 or 0.99923755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.31 or 0.06187634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.