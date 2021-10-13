Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $23,253,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

