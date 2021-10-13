SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €116.94 ($137.58) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €123.04 and a 200 day moving average of €118.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

